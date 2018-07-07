Westmoreland County's sole bookmobile makes last rounds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mary Razza learned how to download written material to an e-reader and checked out some audiobooks for her husband.

Connecting with those life-changing services required only a couple of steps from her Derry Township home, thanks to a bookmobile program operated by Latrobe's Adams Memorial Library.

“It's very convenient to have this here,” Razza said. “I actually haven't been a reader, but now I am. It's been a very nice discovery.”

The Neighborhood Library bookmobile serves patrons at stops stretching from Donegal in the south to Torrance in the north. It has stopped at Razza's Village at Spring Crest senior community for the past several years.

This summer, however, it will reach the end of the road — at least for the time being.

Rising maintenance costs prompted the library to retire the aging vehicle at the end of August, said Director Tracy Trotter. Patrons have until the end of July to check out books. August runs will be only for returns.

Allegheny County's bookmobile program, operating since 1952, extends across the border to New Kensington.

But the Adams Memorial program has the only bookmobile active in a large section of Westmoreland County, and it soon will be on hiatus while the library board weighs options to replace the 32-foot-long modified school bus, Trotter said.

“The vehicle is worn out,” she said. “It's 18 years old, and it was only supposed to last 10 years.”

The local McFeely-Rogers Foundation assisted with the $250,000 purchase when the bus debuted in 2002, Trotter said. But costs have been mounting for maintenance, including a recent repair of the air brakes, and the library now spends almost $100,000 annually to keep it on the road — where it gets about six miles per gallon of diesel fuel.

“It's just so costly.” Trotter said. “We're on our fourth generator. You've got hills and snow; it takes its toll.”

Demand for the Adams bookmobile is as great as ever, Trotter said. Its circulation increased by about 1,700 items between 2016 and 2017, when people borrowed 26,717 items.

The bookmobile expands the reach of Adams' two fixed branches — the main location on Latrobe's Ligonier Street and a shared facility at Derry Area Senior High.

“There's no way we could have enough branches to cover all our service area,” Trotter said. “We know there are people who can't come to us.”

About once every two weeks, the bookmobile and its two-member crew — husband and wife, John and Darlene Shaw of Mt. Pleasant Township — travel to 37 sites in eight municipalities: Latrobe, Derry, Donegal, New Alexandria and Youngstown boroughs; and Derry, Donegal and Unity townships.

“I don't remember missing too many days because of weather,” Darlene Shaw said. “We try to find a way to get there.”

At day care centers, she'll “go in and read a story, or they'll bring the kids out to the book­mobile to hear a story and pick their own book.

“It's been a nice job for both of us, and I'll miss it. Every day is different. I just enjoy the people a lot.”

“We got to know a lot of our patrons and became friends with a lot of them,” said John Shaw, who drives and helps to maintain the bookmobile.

“Most of the time, they know what they want already,” his wife said. “If they're not sure, I'll just try to dig something up or talk to the librarian at the main branch.”

Jan Verlato, a retired librarian at Derry Area Senior High, frequents the bookmobile at Spring Crest. “Now that I can read anything I want, I like romance-type novels and mysteries, maybe a history topic now and then,” she said.

She often gets ideas for what she wants to read by checking out book reviews, and she'll arrive with a list of titles in hand.

“I love the service,” she said.

The bookmobile carries about 2,400 items, including music, film and television media.

Darlene Floss, another regular Spring Crest patron, usually checks out three or four volumes of mysteries and autobiographies as well as DVDs of favorite PBS television series.

“I just hope in some way it can continue, because it really is a help to our senior citizens,” she said.

The library has lost more than $192,000 in annual funding since the bookmobile hit the road, Trotter said. She expressed confidence that it can find the money to buy a new one.

With the need to raise funds and a nine-month period to process a vehicle order, it could take a year for the library to have a new bookmobile on the road, she said.

But, she pointed out, “You can buy something, but to be able to afford it down the road, that's a different story. It's kind of a delicate balance to figure out what type of vehicle we could afford to operate.”

The board may opt for a smaller vehicle, reducing the browsing collection in favor of delivering specific items requested by patrons.

“That's how people are using us anyway,” Trotter said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.