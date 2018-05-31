Suspicious vehicle complaint in Hempfield results in 2 burglary arrests, cops say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Complaints over a suspicious vehicle driving through a Hempfield neighborhood this week led to the arrests of two Greensburg men for allegedly burglarizing two homes and stealing a sport utility vehicle.

Dennis P. Fairman, 49, and David D. Holsey, 64, were arraigned Thursday on multiple charges filed by state police for burglary, criminal conspiracy and theft in connection with separate break-ins on Wednesday on Iowa Street and North Greengate Road.

Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour ordered both men held in the Westmoreland County Prison after they failed to post $50,000 bond.

Trooper Joseph Lauricia said state police received calls about 4:35 p.m. from residents along Wisconsin Street, near Carbon, about a suspicious vehicle driving in the area. The callers provided a license plate number.

As troopers proceeded to the neighborhood, Lauricia reported officers checked the vehicle's registration and called Fairman's mother, who said her son had borrowed the car to run to a Greensburg beer distributor.

When state police arrived in the neighborhood, Lauricia reported police had received information that about a block away an unknown person had entered a home on Iowa Street by throwing a rock through a window and taken $200, credit cards and other household items.

Lauricia reported in court documents that the break-in suspect had been cut climbing through the broken glass.

Meanwhile, Greensburg police located Fairman's car at Jablonsky Beer Distributor on Zeller Street.

“Fairman was observed to have blood on his arms and clothing, and cuts on his hands. In plain view, inside the vehicle, were items laying on the back seat that were reported stolen from the burglary on Iowa Street,” Lauricia reported.

Lauricia said that Fairman also implicated Holsey in the burglary.

As troopers were processing paperwork on the Iowa Street burglary, police received information that a second residence and garage on North Greengate Road, also in Hempfield, had been entered and the burglars had driven away in a 2011 Land Rover, valued at $20,000. Police said the keys were taken from inside the home.

Lauricia said Fairman and Holsey were linked to that burglary through a surveillance video. Holsey told troopers that Fairman had driven the vehicle to a parking lot near Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg where it was parked, according to court documents.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled June 8.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.