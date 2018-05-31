No serious injuries reported in school bus crash in Unity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No serious injuries were reported Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Unity Township involving a school bus, according to officials.

“There were 24 children on the bus, but fortunately no one needed transported to a hospital,” said Tony Matusky, fire chief of the Whitney-Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department.

One student was examined for an apparent arm injury following the 12:30 p.m. crash along the 300 block of Charles Houck Road near the village of Whitney, Matusky said.

The bus was transporting students from the Greater Latrobe School District, officials said.

Authorities indicated the bus struck a guardrail.

The school bus contractor, A.J. Myers and Sons Inc., and school district transportation officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

State police in Greensburg was investigating. Whitney-Hostetter and Pleasant Unity volunteer fire departments were also summoned to the scene.

No further details were available.