Kmart in Unity, Sears stores in Robinson, South Hills will close

The company released a full list of the stores set for closure on its website:

Local shoppers lamented the news Thursday that Sears Holdings planned to close three area stores this year: the Kmart at Mountain Laurel Plaza in Unity Township and Sears stores at South Hills Village and the Mall at Robinson.

“They have a lot of good stuff,” said Julie Kochuga, who drives from Ligonier to go to the Unity Kmart in Unity.

“I'm sad. We always come here,” Ashley Sontag of Latrobe said Thursday as she shopped for a table.

The store even attracted a U.S. president in its heyday.

On Nov. 20, 1999, President Bush and his wife, Barbara, flew into Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to attend the funeral of Palmer's wife, Winnie. Bush was spotted with Secret Service agents in the Kmart buying an $8 belt because he had forgotten to pack one.

With the closing of 72 Sears and Kmart stores by September, coupled with the closing of Bon-Ton stores and others, “some are calling this a retail apocalypse,” said Dorene Ciletti, assistant marketing professor at Duquense University.

As online shopping grows, the shopping experience is changing.

“It's really kind of a shift in how consumers want to access goods and services,” Ciletti said,.

An employee at the Unity Kmart said they were informed that a liquidation sale would begin within a few weeks and that the store would be closed to the public by Labor Day.

Nattie Scipio of Loyalhanna, a Kmart shopper for 25 years, pointed out that this is just the latest in a long line of discount chain stores that have not survived, noting that Hills and Ames closed years ago.

“If they take this away, we will lose another choice and that's not good. What's going to happen is that is it will be one big Walmart,” Scipio said.

The latest round of store closings come as Sears Holdings announced that its revenue for the first three months of the year dropped 30 percent compared to the same period in 2017 and same-store sales fell by about 12 percent compared to a year ago. Sears said eligible employees whose stores are closing will receive a severance and have the opportunity to apply for openings at other stores.

Cathy Allen of Blairsville “used to love this (Unity Kmart) store,” but has noticed recently that there is less inventory.

“It has gotten down to the bare bones,” said Allen, whose husband Steve Allen likes to shop there.

Although brick-and-mortar stores are being hammered by online competition, Steve Allen said he is not a fan of the shopping through a computer.

“I'd rather go to the store and see it,” he said.

