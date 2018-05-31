Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

I-70 upgrade triggers power line shift, rolling stops in South Huntingdon

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Trees were being cleared for a PennDOT project along I-70 near the junction of Route 31, in South Huntingdon Twp., on Thursday, March 29, 2018. The project will reconstruct the interchange as a diamond interchange with longer ramps.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Trees were being cleared for a PennDOT project along I-70 near the junction of Route 31, in South Huntingdon Twp., on Thursday, March 29, 2018. The project will reconstruct the interchange as a diamond interchange with longer ramps.

Motorists traveling on a stretch of Interstate 70 in South Huntingdon will have to come to a temporary stop June 10 as West Penn Power relocates power lines along the highway.

State police will assist with rolling 15-minute closures between 7 and 8 a.m. The closures will affect eastbound and westbound lanes between mile markers 48 and 51, according to PennDOT,

Police cruisers will gradually slow vehicles and then stop them temporarily so that West Penn Power can pull power lines across the interstate, according to PennDOT.

“We have to move some of our facilities because of the road widening for PennDOT,” West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said. “We'll pull a wire across the road. It won't be energized, and there will be no power outage.”

Work has begun on improvements along the I-70 corridor between the Route 31 and Smithton interchanges. They're part of a series of upgrades to the interstate in Westmoreland and Washington counties that include a wider median and shoulders and lengthened exit and entrance ramps.

Golden Triangle Construction Company is the general contractor for the latest $66.9 million I-70 project in South Huntingdon. It will replace the Route 31 cloverleaf interchange with a diamond configuration while shifting a section of Smithton Pike and the bridge that carries it over the interstate.

The project is tentatively slated for completion in November 2020.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

