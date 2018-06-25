Greensburg man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl
A 30-year-old Greensburg man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl in his home last month.
City police charged Franklin A. Oblak with involuntarily deviate sexual intercourse with a child, criminal solicitation, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the incident that occurred May 20, according to court documents.
Police filed charges after the girl told her mother the alleged assault occurred during a visit to Oblak's Madison Avenue home, court records state.
Police say the child also told investigators that Oblak also exposed himself to her.
During an interview, the girl also told authorities that Oblak told her “to keep it a secret,” said Detective Charles Irvin.
