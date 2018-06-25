Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, June 25, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 21 hours ago

A 30-year-old Greensburg man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl in his home last month.

City police charged Franklin A. Oblak with involuntarily deviate sexual intercourse with a child, criminal solicitation, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the incident that occurred May 20, according to court documents.

Police filed charges after the girl told her mother the alleged assault occurred during a visit to Oblak's Madison Avenue home, court records state.

Police say the child also told investigators that Oblak also exposed himself to her.

During an interview, the girl also told authorities that Oblak told her “to keep it a secret,” said Detective Charles Irvin.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me