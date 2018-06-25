Greensburg man charged with assaulting woman, police officers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man accused of assaulting two city police officers Sunday evening was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $75,000 bond.

Ronald E. Meidinger, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, strangulation, disorderly conduct, harassment, criminal mischief and public drunkenness following the incident in the 700 block of Eastmont Street.

Patrolmen Hank Fontana Jr. and Elliott Fejes reported in court documents that they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance outside an apartment and observed Meidinger arguing with a 31-year-old woman on a porch. The woman's 2-year-old toddler was nearby, the officers reported.

Meidinger “smelled of alcoholic beverages” and had trouble maintaining his balance when questioned, Fontana reported.

Meidinger initially complied with police requests and questions and stepped away from the victim, but then became belligerent and combative with officers, Fontana reported.

He ignored repeated commands to stop as he walked closer to the victim and child, and began swinging at the officers “with clenched fists,” Fontana wrote in court documents.

The officers reported that they physically restrained Meidinger and placed him in handcuffs. Neither officer was seriously injured.

The victim later told police that Meidinger pushed her onto a couch during an argument and began choking her before she freed herself and ran outside and asked a neighbor to call police.

Meidinger's hearing is scheduled for July 5.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.