Police: Indiana County man abused 2 New Alexandria kids for 7 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Indiana County man will head to court on charges he sexually assaulted a pair of New Alexandria children over a period of about seven years.

Wolfgang Michael Sommer, 33, is charged with 10 felony counts of indecent assault of a person who is less than 13-years-old and 10 felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Sommer on Monday waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jason Buczak in Washington Township.

Police say the abuse began in 2010, when Sommer was living with a woman and two children in New Alexandria.

According to court documents, the children in an April interview with police detailed how Sommer would climb into bed with them and touch them inappropriately.

The victims told police the abuse continued until last summer. One of the victims told police she would occasionally wake in the night to find Sommer in bed with her and her pants undone.

Sommer is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bond. His formal arraignment is scheduled Aug. 29.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.