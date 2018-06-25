Part of Route 136 in Hempfield to close for bridge replacement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A section of Route 136 in Hempfield will close to traffic in mid-July while crews replace a bridge spanning a branch of the Little Sewickley Creek.

Located just west of Edna Road , it is on the list of structurally deficient bridges in Westmoreland County and is being updated through PennDOT's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

Weather permitting, construction will begin the week of July 9, with flaggers directing traffic.

Vehicles will be detoured while the bridge closes from July 14 through late July. The official detour will direct motorists along Edna Road, Route 30 and Arona, Wendell Hermine and Evanston roads.

The Hempfield span is one of 558 bridges across the state being replaced through a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners. Under the agreement, PWKP is expected to finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

This approach is meant to move bridge projects forward more quickly while realizing cost savings and minimizing the impact on motorists.

Visit parapidbridges.com or call 877-444-9990 for more information.

