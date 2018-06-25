Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Part of Route 136 in Hempfield to close for bridge replacement

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, June 25, 2018, 3:18 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

A section of Route 136 in Hempfield will close to traffic in mid-July while crews replace a bridge spanning a branch of the Little Sewickley Creek.

Located just west of Edna Road , it is on the list of structurally deficient bridges in Westmoreland County and is being updated through PennDOT's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

Weather permitting, construction will begin the week of July 9, with flaggers directing traffic.

Vehicles will be detoured while the bridge closes from July 14 through late July. The official detour will direct motorists along Edna Road, Route 30 and Arona, Wendell Hermine and Evanston roads.

The Hempfield span is one of 558 bridges across the state being replaced through a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners. Under the agreement, PWKP is expected to finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

This approach is meant to move bridge projects forward more quickly while realizing cost savings and minimizing the impact on motorists.

Visit parapidbridges.com or call 877-444-9990 for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me