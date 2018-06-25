Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Suspect in missing Unity woman case say no to unrelated plea deal

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, June 25, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
Thomas G. Stanko
WPXI
Thomas G. Stanko

Updated 19 hours ago

Thomas Stanko was told Monday that he could serve up to two years in prison for his role in a Unity bar fight last summer.

Appearing before Westmoreland County Judge Tim Krieger, Stanko through defense attorney Dante Bertani said he would not accept a proposed plea bargain. The judge postponed the case two months.

Stanko, 47, of Unity, has been named as a suspect in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross. He has maintained he knows nothing about her whereabouts.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli said in court that Stanko could plead guilty to assault charges and receive a one-to-two-year prison sentence for the bar fight that would run consecutively to another penalty imposed next month.

Stanko has posted bail for the bar fight case, as well another pending case in which he is accused of possession of a stolen all terrain vehicle. He is being held in jail while he awaits a resentencing hearing in connection with a 2015 assault in Unity.

That hearing is scheduled for July 17.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me