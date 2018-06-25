Suspect in missing Unity woman case say no to unrelated plea deal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thomas Stanko was told Monday that he could serve up to two years in prison for his role in a Unity bar fight last summer.

Appearing before Westmoreland County Judge Tim Krieger, Stanko through defense attorney Dante Bertani said he would not accept a proposed plea bargain. The judge postponed the case two months.

Stanko, 47, of Unity, has been named as a suspect in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross. He has maintained he knows nothing about her whereabouts.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli said in court that Stanko could plead guilty to assault charges and receive a one-to-two-year prison sentence for the bar fight that would run consecutively to another penalty imposed next month.

Stanko has posted bail for the bar fight case, as well another pending case in which he is accused of possession of a stolen all terrain vehicle. He is being held in jail while he awaits a resentencing hearing in connection with a 2015 assault in Unity.

That hearing is scheduled for July 17.