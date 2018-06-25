Latrobe looking at almost $300,000 for municipal building repairs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It could cost more than $250,000 for Latrobe to replace a leaking roof and a failing climate control system at the city's municipal building.

City council is expected next month to consider low bids of $226,850 for new climate control equipment from TUDI Mechanical Systems of McKees Rocks and $59,985 for a new roof from A Good Roof LLC, based in Champion.

Latrobe will use money from a capital reserve fund of about $1.1 million to pay for the improvements, said Wayne Jones, city manager.

The heating, ventilation and air-conditioning upgrade would replace all but the boiler and duct work, Jones said.

“It's seen better days,” he said of the system.

Jones said he is negotiating on the cost of a maintenance plan for the new system. The annual fee of $7,000 the company initially cited was for the aging system in place.

“I don't think we'd pay that much for a brand new system,” he said.

The HVAC system in place is inefficient and makes it difficult to maintain consistent temperatures throughout the building, said Michael Gray, public works director.

“The major goal is to reduce costs to the city by getting a system in here that's going to regulate the temperatures properly,” Gray said.

Leaks in the roof during heavy rains have resulted in damage inside the building, Gray said.

“Every time it rains, the public works crew is repairing so many ceiling tiles,” he said.

The replacement roof may include multiple layers of epoxy, each warranted for 10 years, Gray said. The material reflects the summer sun's warmth and offers protection against ultraviolet rays that can damage the roof over time, he explained.

“In the summertime, you're going to reduce some energy costs with having a roof like that,” he said.

The bid covers the entire roof, but the city can decide whether to include the section over the fire training room, which was replaced about a year ago, Gray said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.