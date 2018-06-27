Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Pothole problem getting rosier on Hempfield's Roseytown Road

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Motorists drive over recently patched potholes on the evening of Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the Roseytown Road railroad underpass in Hempfield. PennDOT is planning drainage improvements and a long-term fix for the holes in 2019.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Motorists drive over recently patched potholes on the evening of Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the Roseytown Road railroad underpass in Hempfield. PennDOT is planning drainage improvements and a long-term fix for the holes in 2019.
A motorist drives over recently patched potholes on the evening of Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the Roseytown Road railroad underpass in Hempfield. PennDOT is planning drainage improvements and a long-term fix for the holes in 2019.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
A motorist drives over recently patched potholes on the evening of Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the Roseytown Road railroad underpass in Hempfield. PennDOT is planning drainage improvements and a long-term fix for the holes in 2019.
Large potholes are seen on the morning of Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the Roseytown Road railroad underpass in Hempfield. PennDOT patched the holes later that day and is planning drainage improvements and a long-term fix in 2019.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Large potholes are seen on the morning of Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the Roseytown Road railroad underpass in Hempfield. PennDOT patched the holes later that day and is planning drainage improvements and a long-term fix in 2019.
Recently patched potholes are seen on the evening of Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the Roseytown Road railroad underpass in Hempfield. PennDOT is planning drainage improvements and a long-term fix for the holes in 2019.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Recently patched potholes are seen on the evening of Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the Roseytown Road railroad underpass in Hempfield. PennDOT is planning drainage improvements and a long-term fix for the holes in 2019.

Updated 21 hours ago

Motorists often jostled while driving through the railroad underpass on Hempfield's Roseytown Road should be relieved that PennDOT crews this week patched persistent potholes there.

A completely smooth ride, however, won't come until next year, when a permanent fix is planned.

Crews have filled potholes when able, said Valerie Petersen, a spokeswoman for PennDOT District 12. But recent rain and inadequate drainage in the underpass below a Norfolk Southern rail line were frustrating their efforts, she said.

"Our maintenance forces are working pretty much consistently with the water that seeps from the (underpass) stones down onto the roadway," Petersen said. "They are patching the holes. The problem is the water is always in the holes."

PennDOT will seek bids next year for an underpass project that will include drainage improvements, Petersen said.

Money for the project hasn't been finalized. Norfolk Southern is not involved but will be kept apprised as it progresses, she said.

Prior to this week's patching detail, motorists spent weeks carefully navigating through the underpass, which is on a key connecting road between Route 119 and Donohoe Road. Some avoided it altogether by finding an alternate route.

Customers arriving at the Stone and Company location adjacent to the underpass complained about the large potholes, according to salesman Brian Crosby.

"With the extra cold spell we had, it seemed to create bigger holes this year," he said.

Crosby noted occasional traffic backups as drivers entering the tunnel waited for the opposing lane to clear so they could veer around the holes — which were worse in the lane headed toward Route 119.

Melanie McCoy, owner of Great Lengths Hair Design on Roseytown Road, said she'd narrowly missed becoming involved in rear-end collisions while amid traffic braking for potholes in the underpass.

She noted some of her clients decided to take a longer route, detouring through Greensburg and along North Tremont Avenue, to avoid the underpass.

"I've worked here 12 years, and this is probably the worst it's ever been," she said of the potholes.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me