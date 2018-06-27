Monessen man returned to Westmoreland County Prison hours after release

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Monessen man released from Westmoreland County Prison on Tuesday after serving a 9- to 23-month sentence for making terroristic threats was back behind bars within hours after allegedly assaulting a woman in her Greensburg home.

Christopher P. Griffin, 28, was charged by Greensburg police with burglary, harassment, simple assault, strangulation and making terroristic threats following the alleged incident at a home on the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Griffin was remanded to the county jail by District Judge Chris Flanigan after he failed to post $100,000 bond.

Patrolman Justin Scalzo reported that the 26-year-old victim told police she and a friend had picked up Griffin after he was released from the lockup Tuesday afternoon and dropped him off at a Greensburg bar.

The victim told police that about 7 p.m. Griffin entered her residence uninvited, “pushed her up against a wall and started to choke her.”

Scalzo said in court documents that the victim reported that she kept some of Griffin's belongings during his incarceration.

After allegedly threatening the victim, Scalzo said, Griffin fled on foot. Scalzo said he noticed red marks on the victim's neck when she was interviewed.

Police later found Griffin walking along Tollgate Hill Road near Route 30 and took him into custody.

Scalzo said Griffin denied assaulting the victim and told police that she let him inside her residence.

Flanigan scheduled Griffin's preliminary hearing for July 5.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.