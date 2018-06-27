Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
5 killed, others wounded in Maryland newspaper shooting; suspect arrested
Westmoreland

Belle Vernon native will lead veteran bike ride from Pittsburgh to D.C. this weekend

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 7:57 p.m.
Veterans stop in West Newton on July 1, 2017, to pump tires and clean bikes for the 335 Miles for Veterans ride. More than 120 riders will set out from Station Square on Saturday, June 30, 2018, for this year's ride.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Veterans stop in West Newton on July 1, 2017, to pump tires and clean bikes for the 335 Miles for Veterans ride. More than 120 riders will set out from Station Square on Saturday, June 30, 2018, for this year's ride.
Former U.S. Marine officer Eric McElvenny trains for the World Iron Man Championship in 2013. McElvenny will lead this year's '335 Miles for Veterans' bike ride from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., which begins Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Courtesy photo
Former U.S. Marine officer Eric McElvenny trains for the World Iron Man Championship in 2013. McElvenny will lead this year's '335 Miles for Veterans' bike ride from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., which begins Saturday, June 30, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

Considering the sacrifice many veterans have made, biking a few hundred miles to Washington, D.C., doesn't seem like such a big deal.

Belle Vernon native and veteran Eric McElvenny, who lost part of his right leg to an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan while serving in the Marine Corps and has completed multiple Ironman races since then, is certainly up for it.

“I love sports, and I love challenges,” said McElvenny, 36, of Bethel Park. “I do a lot of riding because I race in decathlons. So the challenge of riding from Pittsburgh to D.C. is really appealing to me.”

McElvenny will lead a group of more than 120 cyclists on the “ 335 Miles for Veterans ” event, setting out on Saturday to make the trip that will land them in the nation's capital on Independence Day. They will stop in small towns along the way to promote the mission of the ride's organizers, the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania.

“This bike ride is a great way for us to reach veterans in areas outside of Pittsburgh,” said Ben Stahl, Veterans Leadership Program CEO. “As we stop in these small towns along the way, It's a great way for us to engage and for those veterans who may need help to find us and our services.”

Riders will set off around 8 a.m. Saturday, from the Grand Concourse restaurant at Station Square, following the Great Allegheny Passage south Three separate groups will complete the ride over three, four and five days, respectively.

“The three-day group is now down to just me and one other guy,” said McElvenny with a laugh.

The goal is to raise $100,000 to continue support for local veterans.

McElvenny recently moved back to the Pittsburgh area after 15 years. This will make his first time participating in the ride.

“Coming back to Pittsburgh, I really wanted to get involved in the veteran community, and what better way to do it than through this cycling event and raising money for the Veterans Leadership Program?” he said.

Trib photographer Shane Dunlap documented part of last year's ride , as the group stopped in West Newton on July 1, 2017.

To donate to the ride, or for more information about Veterans Leadership Program and their mission, see VLPwpa.org . For more about McElvenny, see EricMcElvenny.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me