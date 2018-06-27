Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
5 killed, others wounded in Maryland newspaper shooting; suspect arrested
Westmoreland

Officials: Tornado touches down in Westmoreland County

Patrick Varine and Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 8:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Dylan Davis of Mt. Pleasant Township used to live in Iowa, and says he knows a tornado when he sees one, even if it hasn't been officially declared yet by the National Weather Service.

"This was definitely one," Davis said of the storm system that emergency officials said touched down in Mt. Pleasant Township shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Employees at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport moved briefly to seek shelter in the basement, emergency officials received reports of multiple trees down along Udell Road in Mount Pleasant Township, and West Penn Power had up to 1,500 customers without power between the Youngwood and New Stanton areas. That number was down to about 100 by 9:40 p.m.

State police reported the storm touched down in Mammoth Park near Norvelt around 8:15 p.m.

Davis lives on Route 982 right across from the park.

"It was just breezy with some sprinkles, nothing too crazy when the tornado started to form," Davis said.

Nicole Cunningham also lives along Route 982, about a minute from Mammoth Park. She said her family were outside on their porch when they received the tornado warning on their cell phones.

"There was wind gusting the opposite way of the clouds to power the rotation," Cunningham said. "My family and most of our neighbors were just in awe watching the clouds rotate and the whole system move parallel to us.

"It was definitely a sight to see!" she said in an email to the Tribune-Review.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for south-central Westmoreland County and southwest Pennsylvania as a severe storm system began moving through around 8 p.m. That warning was lifted at 8:30 p.m.

The NWS typically sends investigators following a storm to determine if it was a tornado. NWS officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using the Twitter handle @NWSPITTSBURGH.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

A possible tornado beginning to form near Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
Courtesy of Dylan Davis
The storm system darkends the sky near Ruffs Dale around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2018.
Jonna Miller | Tribune-Review
The storm system swirls near Ruffs Dale around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2018.
Jonna Miller | Tribune-Review
A Tribune-Review reader took this photo from the Mt. Pleasant High School football field earlier Wednesday evening.
Submitted photo
Tribune-Review reader Erik Adams took this photo from the top of Buckeye Tram facing toward the Mount Pleasant area earlier Wednesday evening, June 27, 2018.
Courtesy of Erik Adams
Tribune-Review reader Erik Adams took this photo of a looming storm from the top of Buckeye Tram facing toward the Mount Pleasant area earlier Wednesday evening, June 27, 2018.
Courtesy of Erik Adams
Above, a photo submitted by reader Nicole Cunningham, of the storm system near Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township on Wednesday, June 28, 2018.
Courtesy of Nicole Cunningham
Above, a photo submitted by reader Nicole Cunningham, of the storm system near Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township on Wednesday, June 28, 2018.
Courtesy of Nicole Cunningham
