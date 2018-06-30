Signal changes expected to improve Route 30 traffic flow

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Motorists traveling Route 30 in North Huntingdon and Irwin should see an improvement in the traffic flow on the heavily traveled roadway, especially during peak hours, as the township alters some of the signals.

The traffic signals will be adjusted beginning July 9 based on criteria such as traffic volumes, signal spacing, intersection geometry and other necessary factors to maximize efficiency under the project to coordinate the timing of the traffic signals and to upgrade the signaling equipment, said Michael Turley, North Huntingdon assistant manager.

The improvements to the equipment, including emergency vehicle pre-emption, have been installed at several intersections.

The changes will revise the traffic signal timing at 24 intersections, including six intersections with traffic signal sequencing changes.

Electronic message boards will be set in place, before the changes, to alert motorists, Turley said in a statement.

As recommended, “lagging left” signal phasing is being implemented at the intersections with signal sequencing changes.

The “lagging left” signal phasing means the left turn traffic phase will turn green after the through movement of the traffic, rather than before the through movement.

The result will be better synchronization of traffic flow on the highway, Turley said.

PennDOT is planning an estimated $60 million improvement project along a six-mile stretch of Route 30, from Irwin to Route 48 in North Versailles.

