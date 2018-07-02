Woman jumps from burning Mount Pleasant home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One woman was taken to the hospital with a broken elbow after jumping to safety from the second story of a burning Mount Pleasant home Monday morning, according Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Jerry Lucia

"She probably fell 25 feet at least," Lucia said. "She jumped from the second floor window to the ground."

The duplex fire on Silver Street was reported shortly before 2 a.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.

It started on the home's back porch, Lucia said.

A gas grill's propane tank exploded, according to Lucia. It is too early to tell whether the explosion caused the fire, or vice versa, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire destroys N Silver Street duplex in Mount Pleasant. Woman had to jump from second story to safety. She's being treated for smoke inhalation. People who live here tell me fire apparently started on back porch. pic.twitter.com/JTzOIE3VyU — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 2, 2018

By the time firefighters arrived the house was completely engulfed in flames.

"There was fire blowing out of every window in the house," he said.

Three adults and one child live in the Duplex.

All except the woman who jumped escaped unscathed.

The injured woman is expected to recover.

"I talked with her at the hospital and she was in good spirits," Lucia said.

The building was destroyed.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jtierney@tribweb.com, 724-836-6646, or via Twitter @Soolseem.