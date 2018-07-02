Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Demolition work '99 percent' complete at former Jeannette Glass site

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, July 2, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
The former Jeannette Glass site as pictured on July 2, 2018.
A sign displayed outside of the former Jeannette Glass site on July 2, 2018.
The remnants of Jeannette Glass stand on land containing hazardous waste from years of glass production.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Weeds cover the ground at the former Jeannette Glass plant as plans for cleanup and development get underway with a groundbreaking in Jeannette on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Glass remains in a pile at the site of the former Jeannette Glass plant continues to crumble on June 29, 2016.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
It's a clean slate for the former Jeannette Glass site with nearly all of the demolition and remediation work completed on schedule.

Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. director Jason Rigone said Monday the $6 million project is 99 percent finished and he expects the remaining work to wrap up this weekend.

“The only thing remaining is the installation of the perimeter fence as part of the contract,” he said, adding that a gas line also needs to be relocated. “We're pleased with the project and how rapidly it all came together.”

The completion will mark the end of a decades-long process that transformed the rusted eyesore into what will be a 13.8-acre grassy field ripe for redevelopment in Jeannette's downtown. The county approved a $600,000 purchase and sale agreement in March for Elliott Group to buy the land about 1.5 miles from the company's U.S. headquarters in the city.

Elliott officials have not signed off on the agreement and have not commented on the proposed redevelopment.

It's been a long road for city, county and state officials to get to reach this milestone.

The IDC bought the property in 2012 for $305,000 at a tax sale. Years of court challenges followed over the validity of the sale which were filed by New York businessman Abraham Zion. He bought the factory for $4 million in 1983 and let it sit dormant despite repeated attempts from local officials to get him to do anything with the property. Zion died in 2016.

The parties reached a settlement that same year which allowed the county to take over after the state Supreme Court upheld the sale. A groundbreaking ceremony was held last year and work got started under a $478,000 contract with AW McNabb LLC of McKees Rocks.

“We were very pleased in terms of the rainy season that we had and the effort of the construction” crew to get the work completed, as well as support from various agencies that signed off on permits, Rigone said.

Buildings started coming down in August after several weeks of above-ground remediation work. The property was littered with remnants of glass production, much of it contaminated with asbestos.

“This was not the normal timing for a project of this size, scale and scope,” Rigone said. “Everyone came together in order to expedite the process.”

Jeannette council amended its zoning ordinance in May to permit a heavy manufacturing as a conditional use at the property after a request from Elliott Group.

The proposed redevelopment project involves building a cryogenic pump test stand, according to information released by county officials in March when they approved the purchase and sale agreement. Elliott Group employs about 875 people at its U.S. headquarters along Route 130 in Jeannette.

Elliott officials will have to apply to the city for permission to use the property on a conditional basis for heavy manufacturing, if the sale agreement is approved by the company.

The Elliott Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tokyo-based Ebara Corp., supplies compressors and turbines for liquefied natural gas plants.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

