Owner of Jeannette row houses where woman died in fire pleads guilty to citations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette residents who have concerns about the condition of their rental properties can call the fire department: 724-527-4021.

The owner of a Jeannette row house where an elderly woman died in an April fire pleaded guilty Monday, avoiding a trial on summary citations that he didn't have the units inspected.

Robert Struhala of Greensburg was ordered to pay $2,300 in fines on six citations that were filed after the April 9 fire on South Seventh Street. City Fire Chief Bill Frye said Struhala had not obtained an occupancy permit, had the six unit inspected since 2013 or registered a new tenant with city officials.

A citation alleging that Struhala didn't register a vacant unit with the city was withdrawn.

He has since been cooperative, Frye said.

“Immediately after the fire, he got (another rental unit) inspected and brought into compliance,” Frye said.

In a statement issued through his attorney Bernard Matthews, Struhala thanked emergency responders and expressed condolences to the family of Shirley Kocherans, 87. Her granddaughter was injured while escaping the burning building by dropping from a second-story window.

Eleven other people were left homeless. The building has since been razed.

After the blaze, Frye said firefighters did not hear smoke detectors when they arrived. Struhala contended that assertion Monday.

“There were functioning smoke detectors installed in every unit and, according to several tenants, the smoke detectors were blaring at the time of the fire,” he said in the statement.

City ordinances require biennial inspections and occupancy permits at rental properties. Frye said he is considering reducing fees for those inspections.

“We had previously registered these rental units with the city prior to the fire and received permits; we just neglected to re-register them every two years like we believe dozens and dozens of rental units in the city have failed to do,” Struhala said in the statement.

Firefighters were met at 2 p.m. by an inferno on the back porch of the wood frame building. A cause of the blaze has not been released. State police and county detectives are investigating.

A couple weeks after the fire, state police released a video of a man seen on surveillance footage walking in an alley near South Seventh Street moments before the fire was reported. Police have not said publicly if they have identified him.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.