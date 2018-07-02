Police: Suspect arrested after shot fired during robbery at Jeannette Cogo's

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man dragged a customer through a Jeannette convenience store Saturday night and fired a shot during a violent armed robbery, according to police.

Officers chased Clinton Chase Young III, 24, outside Cogo's just before midnight and used a Taser on him after he emerged from a creek, police said in court papers.

No one was injured.

Young was arraigned Monday and jailed on $500,000 bond.

Police were called to the store late Saturday by a person who was hiding inside. Surveillance video from the Harrison Avenue store showed the suspect entered it with his face covered and pointed a handgun at the clerk.

“He walked around the store and found a male customer in the back near the coolers,” Officer Thomas Yaniszeski wrote in a criminal complaint. “Young grabbed him by the collar of his shirt and dragged him to the front of the store.”

The suspect yelled at clerks, grabbed money out of the cash register and pointed the weapon at a female clerk's head, police said. He allegedly demanded keys to vehicles and tried to take one, but it had a manual transmission. A witness told police that the suspect started counting out loud and that's when the gun went off.

“He was standing near the doorway when he fired the gun into the floor,” Yaniszeski wrote.

Young fled when he saw police arrive.

Officers recognized him and chased him into the creek and a wooded area before Young emerged near the city garage. Police said he still had the pistol.

Police seized $298 and a glass crack pipe, according to the affidavit.

Young is charged with numerous offenses, including robbery, attempted robbery, attempted robbery of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, flight to avoid apprehension, unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment. Police said he confessed to the robbery.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A July 12 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.