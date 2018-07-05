Vendors ready for Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: Free; parking shuttle $2 round trip, children under 10 free, from Saint Vincent College, the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and in Greensburg from Nicely Elementary School, the parking lot at Harrison Avenue and Ehalt Street; also Greengate Centre off Route 30

Ask vendors at the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival what they want out of this weekend, and they'll talk about meeting people, having fun and — most importantly — making money.

“Lots of customers spending money, and no storm damage,” said Chris Cluetz, looking up nervously as rain started beating harder on his tent.

Cluetz was staffing the tent for Wood N'at, a Gibsonia operation that makes wooden bottle openers, wine racks and other novelties.

The 44-year-old arts and heritage festival regularly attracts about 125,000 people. Things got off to a rainy start Thursday, but there are sunny skies forecasted for this weekend.

“We would not be surprised if it is actually a record crowd for them,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau.

The festival is one of the county's biggest cultural attractions. Total attendance is slightly higher than October's Fort Ligonier Days.

Many Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival attendees are from out of town, especially vendors who come from as far as Florida and California to sell their art, festival director Diane Shrader said.

Ideally, attendees will buy from vendors, the vendors will spend money locally on food and lodging, and everyone will be happy, Shrader said.

“That's a big impact on the business that goes on here and the business that goes on in the hotels and restaurants,” she said.

The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau surveyed local hotels this year and found that most were more than 75 percent occupied, Nemanic said. Some were full.

Most hotel visitors will spend anywhere from $100 to $400 a day at local businesses, the visitors bureau estimates.

Cluetz doesn't have to travel far. He commutes from Gibsonia, but said he might treat himself to a night in a hotel if sales are good.

Rosario Alessi of Tye-Dye Rose has been coming to the festival for more than 15 years. He lives in Florida and says sales are consistently strong in Westmoreland County.

“We have repeat customers constantly,” he said.

He makes custom tye-dye socks every year for one repeat customer. Another owns every color shirt Alessi makes.

“They keep buying them every year, it's almost like a ritual,” he said.

The festival always brings in a large number of customers, he said, though it's not without it's hassle.

The event is located in hilly, remote Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield and Unity.

Parking is limited, and getting a tent full of merchandise and equipment inside can be a huge hassle, Alessi said. He's known some longtime vendors who decided not to return because of it.

But he doesn't plan to ditch Westmoreland County anytime soon.

“We always do great here,” he said.

There's always new ways to improve events like the festival, including more sophisticated marketing efforts to attract more out-of-towners, she said. However, the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival has proven itself a stalwart success story.

“If someone from California is willing to come to this specific festival to exhibit and showcase their craft, that means this particular event is worthy of someone traveling that distance to share their talent,” she said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.