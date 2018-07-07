Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Photos: Saturday at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 2:40 p.m.
Caleb Smith, 7, of Philadelphia pans for gems at the Lost Creek Mining booth at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Caleb Smith, 7, of Philadelphia pans for gems at the Lost Creek Mining booth at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Musician and puppeteer Robert Moulard poses for a photo with Janice Reccelli of Greensburg at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Musician and puppeteer Robert Moulard poses for a photo with Janice Reccelli of Greensburg at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Pitmaster John Schneider keeps an eye on the smoker at the booth for Big Black Grill BBQ out of New Stanton at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Pitmaster John Schneider keeps an eye on the smoker at the booth for Big Black Grill BBQ out of New Stanton at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
The walkways at Twin Lakes Park were crowded as beautiful weather shone down on the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
The walkways at Twin Lakes Park were crowded as beautiful weather shone down on the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Caleb Smith, 7, of Philadelphia shows off the gems he panned at the Lost Creek Mining booth at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Caleb Smith, 7, of Philadelphia shows off the gems he panned at the Lost Creek Mining booth at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
It was nuts, bolts and other assorted parts at the Jones Robo-Works booth at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
It was nuts, bolts and other assorted parts at the Jones Robo-Works booth at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
This automated robot puppy was part of the Jones Robo-Works booth at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
This automated robot puppy was part of the Jones Robo-Works booth at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Members of the Caroline Keller Band perform at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Members of the Caroline Keller Band perform at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Members of Steel Clover perform at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick varine | Tribune-Review
Members of Steel Clover perform at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Just a few of the delicious desserts at the Sand Hill Berries booth, which regularly sports some of the longest lines at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Just a few of the delicious desserts at the Sand Hill Berries booth, which regularly sports some of the longest lines at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
'Lady Mariann' and 'Sir Henry Lord Methvan' from the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival booth pose for a photo at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
'Lady Mariann' and 'Sir Henry Lord Methvan' from the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival booth pose for a photo at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Members of the Caroline Keller Band perform at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Members of the Caroline Keller Band perform at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Steel Clover performs at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Steel Clover performs at the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Updated 7 minutes ago

The weekend provided ideal weather for the 44th annual Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield.

From delicious food to delightful music, the park was full on Saturday as folks checked out the booths, grabbed a bite to eat and enjoyed the sights and sounds.

Below, a few scenes from Saturday's activities:

The festival will be open until 8 p.m. on Saturday, and hours for the final day on Sunday are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a full schedule of festival events, see ArtsAndHeritage.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Related Content
Westmoreland festival food judges seek healthy choices 
While hungry visitors to the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival might be tempted to chow down on fried food and sugary treats sold by most ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me