Bond raised to $100K for man accused of hauling 15 pounds of heroin in Westmoreland

An Illinois man who twice in four days traveled between Chicago and Westmoreland County to attend hearings related to his June 14 arrest for allegedly transporting more than 15 pounds of heroin failed to sway a judge Monday that his $10,000 bail will assure a trial appearance.

After listening to two-hours of testimony from drug investigators at a bond hearing Monday, Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio remanded Javier Mares, 30, of the Chicago suburb of Cicero, Ill., to the county prison. She increased his bond from $10,000 to $100,000.

She also approved a request from assistant district attorney Jim Lazar that if Mares is able to raise the money to be released from jail that she will hold another hearing to determine whether the money comes from a “legitimate” source.

“I agree with the (district attorney's) argument that the current bond is insufficient,” Bilik-DeFazio said.

Bilik-DeFazio listened to testimony from Trooper Ryan Marmol who made the 5 p.m. June 14 traffic stop along the eastbound Pennsylvania Turnpike in Donegal Township that resulted in Mares' arrest with 7 kilograms of heroin. Police said he was headed to New York City.

Marmol testified that a secret compartment in Mares' 2016 Grand Cherokee where the heroin was recovered in seven vacuum-sealed, liquid-proofed packages was the most elaborate he has seen in his state police career. He said the packages were inside the gasoline tank, immersed in the gasoline.

He said the smell of gasoline throughout the vehicle, and the missing bolts in the undercarriage near the gas tank led troopers to check inside.

Under questioning from Lazar, Marmol said that Mares, who has no prior criminal history, also told investigators he's transported illegal contraband before.

County Det. Tony Marcocci also testified that the bust with the heroin valued between $7 and $3.5 million is among the largest he's seen in the county in during his 39-year career.

“I'd say with that quantity of kilos, and the value.... there has to be an organization backing him,” Marcocci testified.

Mares' private attorney, Richard Galloway of Greensburg, countered that his client's actions in recent days prove no increase in bond was necessary.

Galloway noted that Mares travelled 500-plus miles to Ligonier Friday, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing at District Judge Denise Thiel's office. He then flew back to Illinois to attend a wedding Saturday, and returned to Westmoreland County late Sunday in order to attend Monday's bond hearing before Bilik-DeFazio.

Mares testified in his own defense at the hearing. He said he was born in the U.S., has a full-time job earning $22 an hour at a bakery plant near Chicago, and he lives in the same home with his parents and five siblings.

He also testified that troopers have possession of his passport.

“Mr. Mares is not a flight risk,” Galloway argued.

Lazar disagreed. He argued that while it was commendable that Mares appeared for two recent court dates “it could be different at trial when his risk of going to prison is much greater.”

Lazar said that Mares' appearance “could be a deception tactic.”

He argued the $10,000 bond amount which was posted by his fiance amounted to “zero incentive” for him to return to Westmoreland for trial.

Bilik-DeFazio agreed. Mares was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies at the conclusion of the hearing to be returned to the prison.

Afterward, Galloway said he was uncertain whether Mares could raise the $100,000 bail.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.