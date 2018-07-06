Westmoreland festival food judges seek healthy choices

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While hungry visitors to the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival might be tempted to chow down on fried food and sugary treats sold by most of the 40 food vendors, four food judges Friday located vendor offerings that weren't diet killers or cholesterol raisers.

“You can eat healthy,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli, one of the judges who sampled nine bites of sandwiches, nine entrees and 13 desserts, in about 90 minutes. The traditional festival fare, such as hot sausage, hamburgers, beef barbecue and funnel cakes, were joined by Chinese noodles, a garden salad, fruit salad, biscotti, fudge and berry pie.

Cerilli, a celebrity judge, and Rachel Bodayla of Latrobe, who was selected from an audience of about a dozen people, joined two “food professionals.” They were Karen Komarinski of Hempfield, a former chief at Vallozzi's Restaurant in Hempfield and the Oakmont Country Club, and Blair Hohn of Trafford, a chef who intends to open a restaurant in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood. They all tasted food selected for the contest.

Komarinski said the samplers must consider how far in advance the food was prepared before they eat it.

“I look for the quantity and the freshness,” Komarinski said.

Hohn said the key to successful food tasting is small bites and cleansing the palate. Bottles of water sat in front of the judges to wash away the taste of the previous sample.

The judges need to experience the food for more than just the taste, Hohn said.

“You're looking for creativity,” said Hohn, who is an experienced food tasting judge.

Bodayla, a first-grade teacher at Derry Area's Grandview Elementary School, enjoyed the fudge with nuts because “it was crunchy, but I am not going to break my tooth.”

The beef jerky was to Bodayla's liking, because some beef jerky is so tough that “you can chew and chew (it) and can't swallow” the dried meat.

While the judges offered their different critiques about the sandwiches and entrees, they agreed that a berry pie topped the dessert chart.

“By far, it was the best dish of the day,” Hohn said.

“It's sweet. It's sour. It's refreshing,” Komarinski said.

Though the identities of the vendors were not revealed to the judges, Cerilli said there was no doubt in her mind that the pies came from Sand Hill Berries.

Cerilli, more familiar with working inside the county courthouse in Greensburg, liked the task at hand, as well as the setting.

“This is my office for the day. (I) hope I don't get called in for any meetings,” Cerilli said.

Cerilli said she got some advice from fellow Commissioner Charles Anderson, who has been a judge of the festival's food vendors: Take small bites.

“It's all about moderation. You have to save room for dessert,” Cerilli said.Having had one food judging contest under her belt, Cerilli said she is more than willing to volunteer next year.

“I'm going to fight him for it,” Cerilli said of Anderson.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.