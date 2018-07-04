Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Crowds gather for the annual 4th of July parade in Latrobe

Dan Speicher
Dan Speicher | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 3:30 p.m.

Crowds came out to watch the annual Fourth of July parade in Latrobe, even as temperatures soared into the 90s. The parade lasted over an hour and featured veterans, politicians, dancers, marching bands and many more groups from across the area. Here are a selection of images from the day.

Deegan Bath, 5, of Hunker, sits in a homemade fire truck, before the start of the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Blairsville Area Veterans sit on the Pride of the Vets float, as the annual Independence Day parade gets under way, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
The Marine Corp League color guard leads the parade, as crowds brave the heat to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Participants and crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Members of the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Marching band march down Ligonier St., as crowds brave the heat to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Members of the Latrobe VFW make their way down Weldon St., as crowds brave the heat to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Members of the Latrobe Area marching band color guard, make their way down Weldon St. as cowds brave the heat to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Members of the Latrobe Area marching band color guard, make their way down Jefferson St. as crowds brave the heat to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Members of the Latrobe Junior High cheer squad make their way down Jefferson St. as crowds brave the heat to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
A member of the Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment Association, and his dog, make thier way down Ligonier St, during the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
