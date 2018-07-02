About 100 FirstEnergy employees in Greensburg eligible for buyouts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 100 of the 530 FirstEnergy employees who work at the company's West Penn Power campus in Greensburg are eligible for buyouts.

Employees who are 58 and older and worked at least 10 years for FirstEnergy Service Co., a subsidiary created in the early 2000s, were offered the buyout, according to FirstEnergy spokesperson Diane Francis. The offers went out at the beginning of June.

The buyout offer comes on the heels of the board of directors for FirstEnergy Solutions, or FES — the competitive subsidiary of FirstEnergy, along with all FES subsidiaries — and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company, making a voluntary filing under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in order to undergo financial restructuring in April.

Additionally, FirstEnergy officials announced in March that they would close their Beaver County nuclear plant and two other nuclear plants in Ohio in 2021.

FirstEnergy Service Co. employees had until the close of the business day Monday to change their decision if they had accepted the buyout, so final numbers were not yet available, according to Francis.

FirstEnergy Service Co. provides support services for the company.

“It's made up of shared-service employees, people who serve functions like human resources, legal, communications, and IT,” Francis said.

Most of the 600 employees eligible for the buyout are based in Akron, Ohio.

Those who take the buyout will receive:

• A week-and-a-half worth of base pay for each year working at the company;

• A continuation of health and prescription benefits equal to a week-and-a-half for each year working at the company.

• Monthly payments of $1,500 for 24 months or until the employee reaches 65 years old.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.