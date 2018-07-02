Bernese Mountain dog club to host wine fundraiser in Rillton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Three Rivers Bernese Mountain Dog Club will host a fundraiser Saturday at a Westmoreland County winery.

The club's wine-tasting picnic will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Greenhouse Winery, 1048 Pinewood Road in Rillton.

It will include a picnic buffet, entertainment, Chinese auction baskets, a raffle and outdoor activities.

Tickets are $25 and all attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Proceeds will support the club's rescue efforts.

“The club does a lot of activities, but they also rescue Bernese Mountain dogs who are in need,” said club member Elizabeth Walter.

And although the event is geared toward the shaggy canines, they will not be permitted at the event.

“We just figured, with the hot weather, and the dogs being heavy-coated, we didn't want to have any health issues,” Walter said.

For more, call Walter at 412-915-0044 or see 3RiversBMD.club .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.