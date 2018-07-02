Westmoreland judge seeks more information in 2013 homicide conviction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland judge Monday appointed an attorney to investigate a Bolivar man's claim that an Indiana County man sent him information recently that he maintains could clear him of his 2013 conviction of killing his infant daughter.

Clayton Mibroda, 32, who is serving a 30-year prison sentence for killing his infant daughter in 2011, is seeking a second appeal claiming Brandon Green, 29, formerly of White Township, sent him a letter in prison claiming he has information that could clear Mibroda of killing his 20-day-old daughter, Natalee Kay Mibroda, on Dec. 27, 2011.

Mibroda alleges that his attorneys' failure to interview Green prior to the trial and later on appeal proves he had ineffective counsel.

However, assistant District Attorney Barbara Jollie argued that Mibroda already mentioned Green in a prior appeal that was rejected by Judge Christopher Feliciani in 2016.

Prosecutors said Natalee Kay Mibroda, died on Dec. 27, 2011, from injuries she suffered during an extensive beating by her father. Medical evidence at trial revealed the baby suffered a fractured clavicle, bleeding in her brain and cuts to her mouth.

The baby's mother, Kayla Lichtenfels, testified at trial that she visited a doctor the morning her daughter died for treatment of postpartum depression. When she returned to the home she shared with Mibroda, he refused to give her the baby, she testified.

The newborn eventually was found unresponsive and not breathing.

Mibroda claimed at trial it was the baby's mother who killed their daughter.

Feliciani, who did not preside over the 2013 trial, wants to know whether any of Mibroda's previous attorneys including public defender Wayne McGrew or court appointed counsel during appeals Michael DeMatt or James Fox spoke with Green. Retired Judge John Blahovec presided over the trial.

“And I'd like to hear from Mr. Green. I'm going to appoint (attorney) Tim Andrews to investigate it and then schedule an evidentiary hearing on it in about 60 days,” Feliciani said.

In his prior appeal, Mibroda claimed the trial judge, who is now retired, erred when he refused to allow the defense to introduce evidence that the baby's mother was a drug user and, as a result, the child was born with a drug addiction.

Mibroda said he received the letter from Green at SCI-Greene, where he is serving his sentence, in February. He told Feliciani that Lichtenfels had a prior relationship with Green.

Green is an inmate at SCI-Rockview, where he is serving a conviction for aggravated assault for abusing his six-year-old stepson in Indiana County in 2015.

Mibroda told Feliciani that Green had a relationship with the victim's mother

Mibroda was represented at trial by a public defender. He said that despite Feliciani's ruling he wanted to continue with the appeal.

“There was way more evidence against the mother of the victim than me,” Mibroda said.

Feliciani said he will not appoint another lawyer to represent Mibroda. If he wants to continue the appeal, Mibroda would have to hire a private attorney or represent himself, the judge said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.