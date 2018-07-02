New Florence man gets probation, to pay $45K for setting wildfires

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Florence man charged with setting 11 wildfires throughout eastern Westmoreland County in 2016 pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges and was sentenced to serve probation and pay $44,885 in restitution.

Dylan Alan Miller, 20, pleaded guilty before Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio to four misdemeanor counts of failing to control a dangerous fire . He had been charged with multiple felony counts of arson, reckless burning and risking a catastrophe by the state Bureau of Forestry.

Miller was charged with setting the fires over a six-week period in March and April of 2016 in Cook, Fairfield, Ligonier and St. Clair townships.

Brian Vinski, forest fire specialist supervisor with the bureau, testified at a February 2017 preliminary hearing on the charges that he identified Miller as a suspect after an April 18, 2016, fire on Laurel Mountain in Ligonier Township.

While suppressing the Laurel Mountain fire, Vinski testified he recognized Miller — who was dressed in street clothing — because the teen had just taken one of Vinski's classes. Miller was a firefighter with Fairfield's department at the time.

During an interview with investigators, Miller denied involvement in some of the fires, either saying he wasn't at the scene or blaming friends, Vinski testified at the hearing. But when discussing the April 18 fire — which Miller is accused of starting with a road flare — he started crying.

“It hit him emotionally for some reason,” Vinski testified.

Miller's attorney, Wayne DeLuca, told Bilik-DeFazio during sentencing that Miller “had turned around his life,” recently graduating with a degree as an engine mechanic and has found a job in the field.

Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro said Miller will pay restitution to the state , serve four years probation and will not be permitted to join a volunteer fire department during the term of the probation.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.