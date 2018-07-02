Cops: Giant Eagle meat cutter exposed himself to 12-year-old

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Giant Eagle supermarket meat cutter in Rostraver is accused of exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl while working at the store, police said.

The suspect, Joseph P. Livingston, 42, of Perryopolis is accused of exposing himself and touching himself in front of the young girl June 26 at the store along Tri-County Lane. The girl's father reported the incident to police at 1:45 p.m. that same day, according to the affidavit.

A review of surveillance video supported the girl's version of events, Rostraver police said.

Livingston, who had been a meat cutter at the store for two years, was subsequently fired, Giant Eagle said in a statement.

Livingston allegedly told Giant Eagle personnel that, “I guess I did it, but it wasn't intentional,” according to the affidavit. He told police in an interview that he saw the video and knows what he did.

Giant Eagle said it was: “deeply disturbed to learn of the reported actions of this now former team member. We continue to work with the authorities to assist them however we can, and we have been in contact with the family involved to express our regret for this troubling situation.”

Rostraver police charged Livingston with corruption of minors, indecent exposure and open lewdness.

A summons was issued by the Monessen district judge's office, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.