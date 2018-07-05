Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

South Greensburg eyes update of comprehensive plan

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Access to the Five Star Trail on Huff Avenue in South Greensburg.

South Greensburg officials are updating the borough's comprehensive plan and seek the public's input through a survey of residents and a series of public meetings.

“South Greensburg is a community in transition. We need to understand where we are as a community, what citizens want for the future, and how to get there. That's what this plan will help us do,” said council President Clentin Martin.

The first step in the process was creating a steering committee with elected and appointed officials. The introduction of the plan to the public and the survey can be completed online at bit.ly/sgbgsurvey . Paper copies can be obtained and returned to the borough offices at 1515 Poplar St.

A companion survey will be sent out to businesses.

The survey will be followed by a set of three public meetings, and the first is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at the borough building.

South Greensburg's comprehensive plan will align with recommendations from the county's nearly complete comprehensive plan, according to a statement from the Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development, which is assisting the borough.

“Being consistent with the county plan is a major benefit for us. We think it will open more doors and opportunity to be part of the regional solutions put forward in their plan,” Mayor Kevin Fajt said.

The updated comprehensive plan should be completed by the end of the year, with the formal adoption process by council early next year.

The plan will cost $20,000 and be done by county planners under the Technical Resources and Municipal Services Program. That program is part of a larger effort to help local communities access technical planning services that aren't usually available at the local level.

“Only a handful of the county's 65 municipalities have professional planners on staff. We're hoping to fill that gap and build relationships between the county and local municipalities,” Westmore­land County planning director Jason Rigone said.

“Relationships like this will also help implement the county's comprehensive plan, Reimagining Our Westmoreland,” Rigone said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

