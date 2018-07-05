Got mosquitoes? Get a bluebird box

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Recent heavy rainfall has produced flooding throughout southwest Pennsylvania. Flooded areas and locations with stagnant water are extremely attractive to mosquitoes looking to lay their eggs.

One way to try and keep the local mosquito population under control is by encouraging one of the region's native birds — the bluebird — to take up residence.

“A bluebird can eat 1,000 mosquitoes in a day,” said state Game Warden Mike Papinchak. “Imagine the kind of impact that bird can make on insect populations.”

Papinchak will encourage local residents to help foster the bluebird population by bringing bluebird box kits to a wetlands nature walk July 14 at Murrysville Community Park.

Naturalist Susan Miller of Plum will lead the 10 a.m. guided walk through wetlands at the park, 4056 Wiestertown Road in Murrysville.

In addition, Mike Papinchak will host a talk about bluebirds, and will bring bluebird box kits for participants to assemble at home. Jeff Hunt will give a presentation on purple martins, and naturalist Miller will discuss gardening for butterflies and birds along with Friends of Murrysville Parks President Pia Van de Venne.

Papinchak said the box program has been in existence for decades.

“Our Howard Nursery has a wood shop, and they package those kits,” he said. “We distribute them primarily as part of programs we do, and people can also purchase them individually.”

Properly maintained and regularly cleaned, the boxes can host two pairs per year of nesting bluebirds, Papinchak said.

“Mice or sometimes snakes will house in them,” he said. “You should clean them out in January or February so the birds can utilize it again.”

The boxes have become more important as development continues to encroach on natural habitat.

“As that went away, the populations started suffering, and that's about when we started the bird boxes,” he said. “They've made a significant impact. The bluebird population is now very healthy in this part of the state — and a big part of that is the success we've had with the boxes.”

Wetlands walk participants will gather at the Murrysville Community Park wetlands pavilion off of Wiestertown Road.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.