Neck tattoo with Greensburg man's name foils fake ID, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The tattoo gave it away.

A Greensburg police officer knew a Greensburg man was giving him a fake name, according to court papers.

The evidence was right there in front of him — tattooed on the suspect's neck.

Chad M. Stitch, who turns 35 today, was riding in a car that was pulled over Wednesday after it was suspected to be involved in a drug deal, according to police.

Stitch is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $300,000 bail.

A witness reported to police an apparent drug deal involving a blue Chevrolet Malibu at 7:15 p.m. in a parking lot along South Main Street. At the same time, police saw the same car speeding in that area, eventually catching up with it close to the Cedar Street exit of Route 30, according to an affidavit.

The passenger identified himself as “Chad Majors,” but Detective John Swank called his bluff. Swank had arrested Stitch in 2012.

“I told Stitch that he had provided a false name and I knew he was Chad Stitch,” Swank wrote in the complaint. “He denied that and stated that his name was Chad Majors. I observed “Stitch” tattooed on the left side of his neck and told Stitch that his name was tattooed on his neck.”

Police said they seized about 40 bags of suspected heroin stamped “Super Mario” and “Polo,” 23 Ecstasy tablets, marijuana and $180.

Stitch is charged with drug offenses and false identification to police.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set Thursday.

A drunken driving charge is pending against the car's driver, police said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.