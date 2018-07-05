Seton Hill student completes patriotic commission near Canton, Ohio

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just in time for the Fourth of July, a Seton Hill University student finished an artistic commission that features large patriotic themes on the side of an Ohio shed.

Kristin Piciacchia, 21, a fine arts major at Seton Hill, painted images of the Declaration of Independence, the "Spirit of 1776," the Liberty Bell, an American flag with the words "In God We Trust," and a bald eagle with the words "Land of the Free, Home of the Brave."

She started the project in 2016 and finished it earlier this summer with the "Spirit of 1776" panel, according to The (Canton, Ohio) Repository .

"Two-dimensional fine art is dying," Piciacchia told The Repository. "Murals like these can help keep it in the eye of the general public."

Piciacchia, of Jackson Township, Ohio, did the commission for John Brindus, of Plain Township, Ohio, a friend of her parents.

"I saw some of her work; it just blew me away," Brindus told the paper.

