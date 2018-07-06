Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg's only bookstore to close

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, July 6, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Greensburg's last remaining bookstore, Patty Weir’s Paperbacks on South Main Street, is closing.
Patty Weir has owned Patty Weir’s Paperbacks in Greensburg more than 30 years.
Patty Weir has owned Patty Weir’s Paperbacks in Greensburg more than 30 years.

Greensburg's only bookstore will close next month.

"This is breaking my heart," said Patty Weir owner of Patty Weir's Paperbacks on South Main Street.

The bookstore opened more than 30 years ago.

"It's been one emotional day today, everybody's sitting here crying," she said.

Almost a year ago, she announced the store would close as soon as she found a buyer for the building.

A sale is pending and Weir did not want to reveal who bought it or what the building will be used for until the deal is finalized.

Patty Weir's Paperbacks will remain open until sometime in August. An exact closing date hasn't been determined, Weir said.

Over the last few years she's watched her business dwindle.

"It's just been a struggle for me working 12, 14 hour days to keep this place going, and I just can't do it," she said.

The biggest problem has been a lack of supply, she said. She sells used books, but many of the avid readers she relied on to sell her fresh inventory switched to eBooks, she said.

"I never thought in a million years that a Kindle would put me out of business," she said.

She's taken a second job making crafts at home to make ends meet, and she plans to start doing that full time once the store closes.

She's holding a going out of business sale this month: half off everything.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.comor via Twitter @Soolseem.

