10 people displaced; 2 dogs dead in South Huntingdon fire

A house in Jacobs Creek, South Huntingdon was destroyed by fire Friday morning.

Bobby Sue Bundy said she's lived in the Main Street home since 2004. There were two families living in the duplex, a total of 10 residents. All made it out unharmed, but two dogs died.

Bundy said she woke up to her house on fire. She's not sure what caused it, though she suspects an electrical problem.

Her grandfather, Dennis Sanner, lives nearby, and rushed into the home to help the families get out.

"They didn't want to leave, you have to get out," he said.

Turkeytown Fire Chief Larry Nemec said the cause of the fire has not been determined. A state police fire marshal is investigating.

The fire was so hot it charred at least five cars surrounding the home and melted the siding on several buildings across the street.

Neighbor David Kolas shared this photo with me. He said the heat was so intense he could barely stand on his porch.

David Kolas lives across the street. He ran outside to see what was happening.

"When I opened the door it was so hot I could barely walk to the end of my porch," he said.

The flames were extinguished within about an hour.

The back of the house collapsed, only the chimney standing among the rubble. The front was scorched black.

A better view of the house now that the smoke is clearing.

Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department and many others responded to the fire.

It's the third house fire in Jacobs Creek this year, Nemec said. The three fires do not seem to have anything in common.

"It just happened that way," Nemec said.