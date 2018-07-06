Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

10 people displaced; 2 dogs dead in South Huntingdon fire

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, July 6, 2018, 8:48 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A house in Jacobs Creek, South Huntingdon was destroyed by fire Friday morning.

Bobby Sue Bundy said she's lived in the Main Street home since 2004. There were two families living in the duplex, a total of 10 residents. All made it out unharmed, but two dogs died.

Bundy said she woke up to her house on fire. She's not sure what caused it, though she suspects an electrical problem.

Her grandfather, Dennis Sanner, lives nearby, and rushed into the home to help the families get out.

"They didn't want to leave, you have to get out," he said.

Turkeytown Fire Chief Larry Nemec said the cause of the fire has not been determined. A state police fire marshal is investigating.

The fire was so hot it charred at least five cars surrounding the home and melted the siding on several buildings across the street.

David Kolas lives across the street. He ran outside to see what was happening.

"When I opened the door it was so hot I could barely walk to the end of my porch," he said.

The flames were extinguished within about an hour.

The back of the house collapsed, only the chimney standing among the rubble. The front was scorched black.

Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department and many others responded to the fire.

It's the third house fire in Jacobs Creek this year, Nemec said. The three fires do not seem to have anything in common.

"It just happened that way," Nemec said.

A massive fire destroyed a house in JacobÕs Creek, South Huntingdon on Friday morning.
Courtesy of David Kolas
A massive fire destroyed a house in JacobÕs Creek, South Huntingdon on Friday morning.
A massive fire destroyed a house in Jacob’s Creek, South Huntingdon on Friday morning.
Jacob Tierney | Tribune-Review
A massive fire destroyed a house in Jacob’s Creek, South Huntingdon on Friday morning.
A massive fire destroyed a house in Jacob’s Creek, South Huntingdon on Friday morning.
Jacob Tierney | Tribune-Review
A massive fire destroyed a house in Jacob’s Creek, South Huntingdon on Friday morning.
A massive fire destroyed a house in Jacob’s Creek, South Huntingdon on Friday morning.
Jacob Tierney | Tribune-Review
A massive fire destroyed a house in Jacob’s Creek, South Huntingdon on Friday morning.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me