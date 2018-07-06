Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland sheriff's attorney wants to push trial back to October

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held arrives at the Greensburg office of District Judge Chris Flanigan on Feb. 26, 2018. Held is accused of ordering his staff to campaign for him while on duty.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held arrives at the Greensburg office of District Judge Chris Flanigan on Feb. 26, 2018. Held is accused of ordering his staff to campaign for him while on duty.

Updated 4 hours ago

The attorney for embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held wants to push his client's criminal trial from August to October, according to a motion filed Friday.

Attorney Ryan Tutera seeks additional time to review about 100 pages of evidence that the state attorney general shared with the defense late last month, according to the motion.

He requested the deadline for filing pretrial motions be moved to July 31.

Held, 44, of Claridge was charged this year with two counts of theft and one charge of conflict of interest associated with allegations that he directed deputies within his office to perform chores for his re-election bid.

The two-term Republican sheriff was elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. Deputies told investigators that Held directed them, while on duty, to collect merchandise for campaign fundraisers. The prosecution also contends Held and staff used county equipment such as computers to inventory campaign materials.

Held has denied the charges, and his lawyer has said the defense intends to challenge the amount of the alleged thefts which could affect whether the theft charges are graded as felonies.

Held pleaded not guilty during a May court arraignment. Senior Common Pleas Judge Timothy Creany of Cambria County previously scheduled Held's trial to begin Aug. 6.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Related Content
Westmoreland sheriff's attorney seeks details on alleged thefts
The lawyer for embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held on Wednesday filed court documents asking state prosecutors to provide more evidence that deputies forced to ...
Lawyer for Westmoreland sheriff wants more time to file court motions because prosecutors have not turned over evidence
The attorney for embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held wants more time to file pretrial motions. Defense attorney Ryan Tutera filed court documents Friday saying because ...
Sheriff Held's lawyer wants forensic info on computers taken during office raid
The lawyer for embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held wants state prosecutors to immediately turn over results of forensic tests on computers confiscated during a ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me