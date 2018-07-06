Westmoreland sheriff's attorney wants to push trial back to October

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The attorney for embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held wants to push his client's criminal trial from August to October, according to a motion filed Friday.

Attorney Ryan Tutera seeks additional time to review about 100 pages of evidence that the state attorney general shared with the defense late last month, according to the motion.

He requested the deadline for filing pretrial motions be moved to July 31.

Held, 44, of Claridge was charged this year with two counts of theft and one charge of conflict of interest associated with allegations that he directed deputies within his office to perform chores for his re-election bid.

The two-term Republican sheriff was elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. Deputies told investigators that Held directed them, while on duty, to collect merchandise for campaign fundraisers. The prosecution also contends Held and staff used county equipment such as computers to inventory campaign materials.

Held has denied the charges, and his lawyer has said the defense intends to challenge the amount of the alleged thefts which could affect whether the theft charges are graded as felonies.

Held pleaded not guilty during a May court arraignment. Senior Common Pleas Judge Timothy Creany of Cambria County previously scheduled Held's trial to begin Aug. 6.

