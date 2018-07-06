Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Trial scheduled for former Jeannette teacher accused of sex with student

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Maria Chappell
WPXI
Maria Chappell

Updated 4 hours ago

An October trial was tentatively scheduled for a former Jeannette High School teacher charged with having sex with a student.

Attorney Jeff Monzo said Friday he plans to seek work release for Maria Chappell, 40, of Mt. Pleasant Township, who has been on home electronic monitoring since her April 2016 arrest .

Police said Chappell had sexual encounters with a 16-year-old boy in her classroom and in a local motel in 2016. She confessed when confronted by the school's former principal. She had been a teacher there for 13 years.

Chappell recently finished an education certificate for medical coding, Monzo told Judge Timothy Krieger.

Attorneys have been discussing a potential agreement without success, he said.

“The issue is with the felony charges,” Monzo said. “(Assistant District Attorney) Ms. (Karen) Patterson and I haven't been able to reach an agreement.”

Chappell is charged with four felony counts including having sexual contact with a student.

Her confession can be used against her at trial, a judge ruled in February.

Chappell worked as an English teacher for various grade levels, according to the school district's website. She also taught a class called “ethically speaking” to ninth-graders, the site said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me