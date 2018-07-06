Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Cops: Hempfield man's 'discipline kicks' left dog with broken, dislocated hip

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, July 6, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review

Updated 4 hours ago

A Hempfield man's “discipline kicks” left his female dog unable to walk because of a fractured and dislocated hip, police said.

Jason Allan Sandor was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals - torture, cruelty to animals, neglect of animals and summary vehicle code violations.

He was jailed on $60,000 bond.

Greensburg and humane police allege in an affidavit that Sandor created an online advertisement June 3 asking $75 for the dog, but later offered the animal for free. In the advertisement, Sandor said he was “sick of” the dog and wanted to “get rid” of her quickly, police said.

A concerned citizen, who was not named in the affidavit, saw the advertisement. That person adopted the dog and reported the situation to police.

“During this meeting, (concerned citizen) observed the dog could barely walk with one leg dragging behind the other. It did not look functional,” Lt. Rob Jones and Humane Society of Westmoreland County Police Officer Megan Fritz wrote in the complaint. “Sandor said, ‘That's just from my discipline kicks. She'll be OK in a week or two.' ”

A veterinarian said the animal was in overall poor condition and diagnosed it with a fever, Lyme disease and other issues. The hip injury was surgically repaired, according to police.

Officers executed a search warrant at Sandor's home to obtain his cell phone, which police said contained evidence of his communication with the citizen.

“Sandor was belligerent and was unapologetic for his actions against the dog which he attributed to ‘disciplining my dog,'” Jones and Fritz wrote in the complaint.

Citations were filed in connection with expired insurance and suspended registration on his vehicle, police said.

Sandor did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A July 17 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me