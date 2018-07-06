Cops: Hempfield man's 'discipline kicks' left dog with broken, dislocated hip

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hempfield man's “discipline kicks” left his female dog unable to walk because of a fractured and dislocated hip, police said.

Jason Allan Sandor was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals - torture, cruelty to animals, neglect of animals and summary vehicle code violations.

He was jailed on $60,000 bond.

Greensburg and humane police allege in an affidavit that Sandor created an online advertisement June 3 asking $75 for the dog, but later offered the animal for free. In the advertisement, Sandor said he was “sick of” the dog and wanted to “get rid” of her quickly, police said.

A concerned citizen, who was not named in the affidavit, saw the advertisement. That person adopted the dog and reported the situation to police.

“During this meeting, (concerned citizen) observed the dog could barely walk with one leg dragging behind the other. It did not look functional,” Lt. Rob Jones and Humane Society of Westmoreland County Police Officer Megan Fritz wrote in the complaint. “Sandor said, ‘That's just from my discipline kicks. She'll be OK in a week or two.' ”

A veterinarian said the animal was in overall poor condition and diagnosed it with a fever, Lyme disease and other issues. The hip injury was surgically repaired, according to police.

Officers executed a search warrant at Sandor's home to obtain his cell phone, which police said contained evidence of his communication with the citizen.

“Sandor was belligerent and was unapologetic for his actions against the dog which he attributed to ‘disciplining my dog,'” Jones and Fritz wrote in the complaint.

Citations were filed in connection with expired insurance and suspended registration on his vehicle, police said.

Sandor did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A July 17 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.