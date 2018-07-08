Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Sewickley Township man's vehicular homicide trial set to begin Monday

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Sunday, July 8, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
Matthew Poston of Rillton leaves District Judge Charles Christner's office on Monday, Aug. 31, 2015.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
Gary L. Moore Jr.
Gary L. Moore Jr.

A vehicular homicide trial will begin Monday for a Sewickley Township man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger.

Lawyers failed to work out a plea deal last week for Matthew Poston, 31, who was charged with being drunk when he lost control of his truck Feb. 22, 2015, after leaving a social club.

Ten jurors were seated in a day-long process Friday, with Westmoreland County Court Judge Christopher Feliciani sending remaining prospective jury members home at about 5 p.m. The judge said he hopes jury selection will be completed and opening statements can commence Monday morning. The trial is expected to last about a week.

Police contend Poston left the Lowber Fireman's Club in Sewickley after he spent the night drinking beer and tequila.

Gary L. Moore, 33, of Yukon was riding home with Poston. The truck swerved off Lowber Road and hit a utility pole.

Moore, the manager of the Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Service ambulance company, died from injuries he sustained.

Poston has challenged the charges, saying there was no evidence he was drunk. His lawyer previously argued in court that snowy and icy road conditions contributed to the crash.

In January, Feliciani rejected a defense request to dismiss the criminal charges. The defense contended police improperly obtained Poston's confession during an interrogation 12 hours after the fatal crash.

Police said Poston fled the crash scene and, when he later agreed to speak with investigators, he admitted to drinking alcohol and causing the crash.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at rsignorini@tribweb.com. Staff writer Jeff Himler contributed.

