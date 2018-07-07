PennDOT to patch roads in western part of Westmoreland
PennDOT crews will patch roads in the western end of Westmoreland County during the week ahead.
Slated for attention are Route 993 in North Huntingdon, Fells Church and Turkey Hollow roads in Rostraver, Route 3016 in Madison and Route 906 in Monessen.
Other maintenance work planned on state roads in the county includes:
Allegheny Township
• Culvert repairs on Route 356
Donegal Township
• Shoulder stabilization on Weavertown Road
Hempfield, North Huntingdon and Unity
• Sweeping on Route 30
Ligonier Township
• Shoulder stabilization on Darlington-Rector Road
Mt. Pleasant Township
• Shoulder stabilization on Clay Pike Road and Route 982
North Huntingdon
• A pipe drainage improvement on Hahntown-Wendel Road
Rostraver
• Overlay paving on Lenity School Road
Unity
• Crack sealing on Baggaley Road
• Culvert repairs on Charles Houck Road
