Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

PennDOT to patch roads in western part of Westmoreland

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 9:25 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

PennDOT crews will patch roads in the western end of Westmoreland County during the week ahead.

Slated for attention are Route 993 in North Huntingdon, Fells Church and Turkey Hollow roads in Rostraver, Route 3016 in Madison and Route 906 in Monessen.

Other maintenance work planned on state roads in the county includes:

Allegheny Township

• Culvert repairs on Route 356

Donegal Township

• Shoulder stabilization on Weavertown Road

Hempfield, North Huntingdon and Unity

• Sweeping on Route 30

Ligonier Township

• Shoulder stabilization on Darlington-Rector Road

Mt. Pleasant Township

• Shoulder stabilization on Clay Pike Road and Route 982

North Huntingdon

• A pipe drainage improvement on Hahntown-Wendel Road

Rostraver

• Overlay paving on Lenity School Road

Unity

• Crack sealing on Baggaley Road

• Culvert repairs on Charles Houck Road

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me