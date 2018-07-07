Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Annual ice cream social in Greensburg will benefit Wesley Family Services

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 9:25 a.m.
Natelie Wilcox of Greensburg enjoys ice cream with her family, (from left), Aandrea Sedelbauer, Valerie Frisko and Tim Frisko, all of Greensburg, during the 2016 ParentWISE Ice Cream Blast at the Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. This year's event will be July 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 8 hours ago

Any day is a great day for ice cream, but July 21 will provide an opportunity to beat the heat with a sweet treat and also support a family-services organization with branches throughout western Pennsylvania.

Wesley Family Services' ParentWISE Program offers an opportunity to grab a cone and support the organization's programs. The group's signature fundraiser, the 23rd annual Ice Cream Blast, will take place from noon to 4 p.m., July 21 at Lynch Field's Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg.

The afternoon will include on-stage performances, kids crafts and games, Dairy Queen ice cream and homemade cakes, raffle prizes and auctions.

For more, see WFSPA.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

