Carbone's restaurant in Crabtree closing after 80 years

Carbone's, one of two landmark restaurants in the tiny village of Crabtree, is closing on July 28 after 80 years in business, the family has announced with a "heavy heart."

Carbone's is closing primarily because there is not a younger member of the family interested in continuing operating the restaurant, combined with "health issues," Natalie Carbone Mangini stated Saturday in a social media posting.

The decision was not easy, but "was agonizing, distressing, tearful and not made in haste," Mangini said.

"Operating a large restaurant is an enormous task," Mangini stated. "For some members of our family, they have never known anything but the restaurant and the majority of the lives have revolved around it."

The restaurant has employed about 2,000 people over the years and served more than 2 million customers, Mangini said in a YouTube video from the restaurant's Facebook page. She estimated that Carbone's has "served enough pasta to circle the globe" in the 80 years it has been operating.

The restaurant was founded in 1938 by Mangini's parents, Nat and Mary Carbone, whom Mangini said would certainly understand their decision.

Crabtree is home to two popular and longtime Italian restaurants — Carbone's and Rizzo's Malabar Inn.

Carbone's was able to beat the odds for surviving as a family-owned business into the fourth generation. Only 3 percent of all family businesses are still operating at the fourth generation and beyond, according to the Family Business Alliance at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre and Penn State Scranton. More than 30 percent of family-owned businesses are able to survive into the second generation, but that diminishes to just 12 percent being viable into the third generation.

Mangini thanked the town of Crabtree and noted that many local teenagers had their first job working at the restaurant.

Thanking the patrons, she said they have watched those families grow and have celebrated countless special occasions with them.

"You have truly become part of 'our family.'"

In expressing appreciation to the staff, she said that some have worked at the restaurant for more than 50 years.

For those who have a gift certificate from Carbone's and can't use it by July 28, Rizzo's Malabar Inn has agreed to exchange the gift certificate for a Rizzo's gift card until Nov. 1.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.