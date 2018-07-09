Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Trucker charged with homicide in fatal crash with Derry school bus

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, July 9, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
State Police investigate a fatal accident involving a tri-axle truck and an empty school bus along Rt. 22 West near Auction Barn Road in Derry earlier this month.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
State Police investigate a fatal accident involving a tri-axle truck and an empty school bus along Rt. 22 West near Auction Barn Road in Derry earlier this month.

Updated 3 hours ago

A driver for a Washington Township trucking company has been charged with homicide in connection with the death of a Derry Area School District bus driver.

Deborah Bopp, 54, of Blairsville, died at the scene of an April 2017 crash on Route 22 in Derry Township.

Wesley White, 60, of Hanover, was driving a tri-axle truck hauling stone when he struck the back of Bopp’s bus as she slowed to pick up a student. Bopp was ejected from the vehicle despite wearing her seat belt, state police said.

White was also charged with following too closely, careless driving and reckless driving.

Bopp drove for Smith Bus Co. in Burrell Township, Indiana County, which has a contract with the Derry school district.

White is employed by P&B Transportation Inc. in Washington Township. Company officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

A preliminary hearing date has not been set.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me