Trucker charged with homicide in fatal crash with Derry school bus

A driver for a Washington Township trucking company has been charged with homicide in connection with the death of a Derry Area School District bus driver.

Deborah Bopp, 54, of Blairsville, died at the scene of an April 2017 crash on Route 22 in Derry Township.

Wesley White, 60, of Hanover, was driving a tri-axle truck hauling stone when he struck the back of Bopp’s bus as she slowed to pick up a student. Bopp was ejected from the vehicle despite wearing her seat belt, state police said.

White was also charged with following too closely, careless driving and reckless driving.

Bopp drove for Smith Bus Co. in Burrell Township, Indiana County, which has a contract with the Derry school district.

White is employed by P&B Transportation Inc. in Washington Township. Company officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

A preliminary hearing date has not been set.