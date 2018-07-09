Westmoreland YWCA to hold panel on women in the workforce

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The YWCA Westmoreland County will hold a free panel featuring professional area woman talking about their accomplishments and challenges.

“Helping Women Excel in the Workforce” will be held 6 p.m. July 17 at YWCA Westmoreland on North Main Street in Greensburg.

It will feature six winners of the organization’s Rising Star award, which honors women age 35 or younger who have been successful in their career and helped others, particularly women and girls.

The panel will discuss how women can advance in their careers, the networking, mentorship and how employers can encourage women’s leadership.

It will feature a question and answer session with the audience.

The following women will be part of the panel:

Karen Struble Myers, moderator, director of development and communications at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College, 2008 Rising Star winner

Lindsay Burrik, Executive for wellness and recovery and Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services, 2017 Rising Star winner

Sheryl L Nunn, human resources manager at West Penn Power, 2016 Rising Star winner

Lindsay Turchetta, financial advisor at Waddell & Reed, 2011 Rising Star winner

Autumn Stankay, owner of SkySight photography, 2009 Rising Star winner

The event is open to the public and an RSVP is not required.

The 2018 Rising Star award winner will be honored at the YWCA’s annual fashion show Aug. 20.