Vehicular homicide trial begins for Sewickley Township man

The lawyer for a Sewickley man told a Westmoreland County jury on Monday that her client was doing a good deed when he offered to drive a drunk acquaintance home from a bar on a cold, snowy February morning more than three years ago.

Defense attorney Caroline Roberto said Matthew Poston, 31, was not a criminal as a result of the crash in which his truck sped off an icy road and crashed into a utility pole, causing fatal head injuries to Gary L. Moore.

“Matthew was acting as a good Samaritan that night,” Roberto said.

Poston is on trial for charges of vehicular homicide while driving drunk and other offenses in connection with the Feb. 22, 2015, crash on Lowber Road. The prosecution said Poston spent several hours drinking beer and tequila before he left the Lowber Firemen’s Club in Sewickley to drive Moore home.

Assistant District Attorney Allen Powanda in his opening statement told jurors that Poston was drunk when he left with Moore and initially drove off the road and into a guide rail on the first portion of the short trip.

When they arrived at Moore’s home, they unable to enter the residence and drove back towards the social club to retrieve house keys, Powanda said. Poston was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the pole, Powanda told jurors.

Moore, 33, the manager of the Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Service ambulance company, was pronounced dead at the scene, Powanda said.

Misty Pollock, a bartender at the club, testified she served Poston four or five 12-ounce beer bottles and two shots of tequila during the 90 minutes he was at the bar. She said she saw no signs that Poston was drunk when she arranged for him to drive home Moore, who she said was so intoxicated she was no longer able to serve him alcohol and did not want him to walk home.

“He seemed fine. I didn’t have any concerns,” Pollock testified of Poston.

She told jurors that Poston asked her to call 911 after the crash and that he returned to the bar “panicked” and “stunned” but claimed Moore was not fatally injured. She testified that Poston initially asked her to lie to police and say that Moore was the driver.

Poston was not questioned by police for nearly 24 hours after the crash.

The defense is expected to maintain that Poston was not drunk and did not avoid speaking with police during the investigation.

“Matt, in the end, did the right thing. This was an accident, not a crime,” Roberto said.

The trial before Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani is expected to continue Tuesday.