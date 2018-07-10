Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Wilkinsburg man charged with witness intimidation in Westmoreland drug case

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 11:57 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Wilkinsburg man who was already facing drug charges in Westmoreland County can now add witness intimidation to the list, after state police say he threatened and offered to pay a witness not to testify against him.

Thomas A. Beck, 35, was initially facing two felony charges of drug possession and three related misdemeanors, with a trial that was originally scheduled for Monday.

State police out of Greensburg said a witness in Beck’s trial contacted them on Sunday to tell them Beck had shown up at the witness’s home in Penn Hills with two other men. Beck initially demanded that the witness not testify, and later offered $1,500 cash if the witness agreed not to show up at trial, according to a criminal complaint.

The witness said he “went along with the conversation” in order to avoid a confrontation, but later filed a report about the incident with Penn Hills police, according to court documents.

Officials from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office decided to move the witness to a Westmoreland County hotel for the duration of the trial, state police said.

As the witness was being transported, police said Beck continued sending text messages offering to pay the witness to refrain from testifying, and wanted to arrange to meet at a Monroeville hotel.

Police set up surveillance at the hotel, where Beck was seen in a car driving through the hotel parking lot. He was taken into custody, and during a search of the vehicle, police located the phone associated with text messages sent to the witness.

Beck was arraigned Tuesday morning on two additional felony counts of witness intimidation and a related misdemeanor. He was taken to Westmoreland County Prison, unable to post $200,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m., July 24 in Judge Anthony Bompiani’s Youngwood court.

Beck’s trial for the original drug charges was postponed, according to his attorney, Owen Seman.

