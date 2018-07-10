Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Plans unveiled for North Huntingdon shopping center

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Architectural rendering of initial building at Huntingdon Marketplace. Rendering by Ulery Architecture of Unity.
Ulery Architecture of Unity
Architectural rendering of initial building at Huntingdon Marketplace. Rendering by Ulery Architecture of Unity.

Updated 2 hours ago

A bank, beauty salon and restaurant are among the first tenants envisioned for the proposed Huntingdon Marketplace, to be located near the Walmart store in North Huntingdon.

Colony Realty Associates L.P. of North Huntingdon plans to start by constructing a nearly 6,800-square-foot building on a 2-acre section of a shopping center to be built along Ronda Court and Mills Drive. Colonly Realty owns 22 acres at the site.

Colony Realty anticipates the shopping center would be built over five phases, said Don Tarosky Jr., a leasing specialist and partner in Colony Holding Companies. An architectural rendering of the first building shows two storefronts at either end, with the flexible space in the middle that could be modified for one or two tenants.

“This particular building package and format will be replicated two to four times heading up Mills Drive,” Tarosky said.

Construction is tentatively set to begin Sept. 1. The first phase should be fininshed and occupied by the end of March 2019, Tarosky said.

North Huntingdon commissioners could vote to approve the site plan this month. The township planning commission on Monday unanimously recommended approving the site plan for the shopping center’s initial building.

Tarosky said they are considering fast-food and casual restaurant options.

Citizens Bank is interested in the location, said Andrew Blenko, North Huntingdon planning director.

A “pretty significant hillside” makes the site “very well shielded” from neighboring residences, Blenko said.

When Colony Holdings unveiled plans for the project in 2016, it envisioned a 75,000-square foot shopping center with five box stores and flexible space for several smaller storefronts ranging from 1,300 square feet to 4,000 square feet. A restaurant was to be included in the shopping center.

At the time, the company had projected that the shopping center would open by last fall.

