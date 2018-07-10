Latrobe eyes safer pedestrian crossings, possible curb fixes

Latrobe hopes to use state money to add lighted signs that would alert motorists to highly traveled pedestrians crossing intersections.

It could be a year before the city learns if it will receive a grant from PennDOT’s automated red light enforcement program, according to Michael Gray, the city’s public works director. The money can be used for various pedestrian safety enhancements and would not require a local match.

The solar-powered crossing signs have LED warning lights that are activated by the motion of somebody preparing to walk across the street, Gray explained.

“Whenever a pedestrian or something would intercept the radar, that’s when it illuminates. It wouldn’t be flashing 24/7,” he said. “It does help, because a lot of times, when you see the (pedestrian crossing) sign, you’re not focused on it. You pass it every day. With this, it would be enhanced by LED lights to alert the driver even more, especially in inclement weather.”

Gray hopes to place the lighted signs at a dozen city crosswalks, including several that provide access to the popular walking trail that parallels Lincoln Avenue, one at the new Latrobe Elementary School that is under construction nearby and others at a playground along Memorial Avenue and at Excela Latrobe Hospital, along Second Avenue.

Gray couldn’t cite a cost for the project, noting plans are in the preliminary stage.

Curbs cause concern

For the second month, resident David Moyher has asked council to regrade curb cuts at major signaled intersections downtown. He said he is unable to safely cross them in his wheelchair.

The cuts met handicapped-accessible designs when they were installed years ago. Next year, PennDOT is to replace them with versions that comply with updated accessibility standards. The work will be done as part of improvements slated for several Latrobe traffic signals and intersections.

In the meantime, Moyher said, the curbs are an impediment for himself and other residents who rely on wheelchairs. “You’re intersections don’t allow us to cross,” he told council Monday. “It’s not fair.”

Gray said he found a company with equipment that could be used to grind down the curbs. Before proceeding, he said he is checking with PennDOT and federal officials to see whether the city can modify the curb cuts without violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and facing potential liability.

“We agree with you that it needs addressed,” Mayor Rosie Wolford told Moyher. “We’re doing the best we can.”