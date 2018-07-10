Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

University aviation program could send interns to Unity airport

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Twp. near Latrobe on December 5, 2013.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Twp. near Latrobe on December 5, 2013.

Updated 9 hours ago

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity could become involved in a new aviation program set to debut this fall at Saint Francis University in Loretto.

Executive Director Gabe Monzo on Tuesday told the Westmoreland County Airport Authority he’d been in contact with the Saint Francis career services staff about the university’s new pilot training program. He expressed hope the airport and Westmoreland Aviation, the pilot training facility at the airport, could partner with the university as part of the program.

Given the current shortage of commercial pilots, “It’s going to be a much-needed profession,” he said.

Julie Barris, director of career services at Saint Francis, said the university has discussed having students complete internships or shadowing experiences at the Unity airport. But, initially, the university is joining forces with Nulton Aviation, which offers pilot training at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

Barris said the 21-credit, three-year aviation concentration can be added to many bachelor’s degree studies at the private university. It will involve classroom instruction on the university campus and flight training at the Cambria airport.

Students who successfully complete the program will qualify for a private pilot’s license after the first year and a commercial pilot’s license by the final year.

According to Barris, the program received seed funding in the form of a $1.9 million state multimodal grant awarded to the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority. The funding is part of a workforce development initiative to stem a shortage of pilots nationwide as the Baby Boomer generation retires, she said.

The grant provides $220,000 in scholarship money for students who enroll in the program and also will assist the university in marketing it.

With the program approved late in the game this past spring, Barris said, just one student has signed up so far.

She said the university will “highly encourage” the students to take part in an internship, possibly at Arnold Palmer Regional.

“We want them to get exposed to an airport’s inner workings, from baggage claim to customer service, to see how they work together and collaborate,” she said.

